Steve-O Says He Nearly Died During Skydiving Incident With Girlfriend

Play video content Video: Steve-O and Girlfriend Were Almost Killed in Skydiving Incident TMZ.com

"Jackass: Best and Last" almost ended up being way more literal ... 'cause Steve-O says he came inches from death during a skydiving incident that was 100% his fault!

Steve-O spilled the story on "The TMZ Podcast," telling us he was so determined to get the perfect mid-air kiss with his GF on camera, the pair couldn't get enough separation to deploy their parachutes safely.

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Steve-O definitely looked like he was cringing while reliving the ordeal ... telling us he couldn't get stable for the pic, and with his GF locked close to him, they were burning through altitude fast.

They eventually got the shot -- but way later than they should have -- and Steve-O explained they were incredibly lucky their parachutes opened without colliding or becoming tangled.

The stunt earned Steve-O a serious chewing-out afterward.

He says it was, without question, the closest he's ever come to dying ... which is saying a lot.