Addison Rae Dragged Into Dad's Messy Court Battle With His Ex

Addison Rae's getting dragged into a nasty court battle involving her dad, Monty Lopez, and his estranged wife ... he's asking a judge to step in and stop his ex from posting about his famous daughter amid their bitter split ...TMZ has learned.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Monty claims Kaitlyn Lopez violated a temporary protective order he obtained against her earlier this year ... alleging she's reached out to him multiple times, despite being ordered not to do so.

The bigger issue for Monty ... he says Kaitlyn "continues to post my daughter and my family on multiple occasions" ... and he claims his ex has posted photos of Addison on her Instagram story and added Addison's songs to her social media posts.

Monty also claimed Kaitlyn posted photos of them as a couple and asked the public for money.