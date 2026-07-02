Taylor Swift Fans Camping Outside MSG Wedding Need Her To Save Them From Heat Wave

NYC is bracing for thousands of die-hard Swifties to camp outside Madison Square Garden over the next two days in a brutal 100-degree heatwave -- and, no shade, but Taylor Swift and her team haven't applied for the permit needed to get fans extra heat relief!

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... city officials are worried about the health and safety of the crowds gathering outside MSG while Taylor and Travis Kelce tie the knot inside the air-conditioned arena.

We're told those fans are gonna need water, electrolytes, misting stations, and cooling vans just to survive the scorching conditions -- and without it, they may fall ill or pass out.

The city is standing by, ready to provide all those resources -- but it can't do a thing unless Taylor or her wedding organizers apply for the proper permit.

Taylor and her organizers already hold the event permits -- and buried in the fine print is a requirement that permit holders create a heat plan and take responsibility for attendees' welfare during large gatherings.

And in this case, that responsibility doesn't just stop with the wedding guests inside MSG ... it also extends to the sea of Swifties baking outside the venue.

The permit is available through NYC's Office of Emergency Management -- they just have to ask for it. Simple.