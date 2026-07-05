Ben Wallace Says 2004 Pistons Don't Take Anniversary Vacations, 'Different Era'

The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers had a ball celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their NBA Finals win ... but don't expect the 2004 Detroit Pistons to ever follow suit -- 'cause Ben Wallace tells TMZ Sports that's simply not their style.

We caught up with Big Ben at LAX recently ... and had to ask if his championship squad has remained as close as LeBron James, Kevin Love, and the rest of the Wine and Gold roster from a decade ago.

Play video content Video: LeBron James and 2016 Cavs Take Reunion Party To Saint-Tropez IG realtristan13/channingfrye/teamswish

As we previously reported, Bron, Love, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, and more jetted off to Saint-Tropez for several days of debauchery -- and the content was hilarious.

Wallace explained his guys are all cool -- he even joined Rasheed Wallace for some youth hoops camps in China -- but planning European getaways together isn't really their cup of tea.

"We all a little bit different," Wallace joked. "We grew up in a little different era."

Wallace did point out the guys reunited for the final few games played at the Palace of Auburn Hills before it was demolished ... and they enjoyed talking to the current players at the time.