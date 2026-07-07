Mystikal Transferred To Notorious Angola Prison, Lands in Protective Custody

Mystikal's now doing hard time behind bars ... because he was just transferred to the notorious Angola Prison in Louisiana ... TMZ has learned.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, will be housed in protective custody at the maximum-security prison -- known as the "Alcatraz of the South" -- according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections.

We're told Mystikal's custody arrangement was the best option due to his celebrity status ... and he'll be kicking back in his own single occupancy cell.

Previously, Mystikal was locked up for four long years in Ascension Parish Jail while his rape case slogged through the court system. Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Mystikal copped to third-degree rape and was sentenced to 20 years in The Big House.

Angola is the largest high-security prison in the United States ... it spans about 18,000 acres with over 5,000 inmates who are considered the worst of the worst in Louisiana.