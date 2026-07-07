Taylor Lewan Addresses Swift Wedding Invite Snub, It's Not A Big Deal!

Play video content Video: Taylor Lewan Shrugs Off Taylor Swift Wedding Invite Snub

Taylor Lewan is setting the record straight on his Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rejection ... letting everyone know he and Will Compton aren't actually pissed for getting snubbed, 'cause couples can invite "whoever the f*** they want" to their own ceremonies.

The "Bussin' With The Boys" boys have been quite vocal after the Madison Square Garden bash ... with Compton being the first to come out and say he was "flabbergasted" by the non-invite.

Had to call my friend @_willcompton to check in on him after he got absolutely snubbed from the Swift Kelce wedding pic.twitter.com/0q1KqfNDDh @stoolpresidente

Lewan followed up by wondering if the guest list was a "personal shot" ... considering a ton of seemingly random celebs were there, but he was somehow overlooked after 10 years of friendship with the groom.

Turns out it was actually a classic case of "BSin' with the Boys" ... but their comments have since gotten picked up by the media, leading Lewan to address the matter on his X account.

"If you're getting married, you can invite whoever the f*** you want to your wedding," Lewan said. "It doesn't matter who you do and don't invite, it's not about you."

"The boys were having a fun time on a podcast yesterday, ripping around, taking the high road, making a joke about it. At the end of the day, Travis and Taylor both had phenomenal people."

"I've known Travis very well for 10 years. All good I didn't get invited. Next time I see him, am I going to say something about it? Am I going to give him a hard time? Am I going to razz him up a little bit? No doubt. But it's not that big of a deal, guys."

Lewan went on to say there was "no shot" he was gonna be able to make it anyway -- it was his his daughter's birthday ... and he had to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Play video content Video: Taylor Lewan Expecting Invite To Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Wedding TMZ.com

Worth mentioning -- TMZ Sports caught up with Lewan months before the wedding and asked about his invite potential ... and he said he was "fully expecting" one to come.