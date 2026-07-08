WWE Star Jey Uso Breaks Silence After Wife Files for Divorce

Estranged Wife Is About To Take Half My Property!!!

Jey Uso is breaking his silence after his wife, Takecia Fatu, filed for divorce following 12 years of marriage ... asking fans to rally behind him as the split plays out.

Uso took to social media after we first reported his wife decided to end their marriage, saying ... "Soliloquizing ... She's about to take half of my property uce. What'd next?"

The WWE Star ends with a plea to his fans ... "I need y'all support right now YEET Nation."

As we previously reported ... according to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Takecia said the marriage was "irretrievably broken."

She says they share one minor son, named Jeyce, who was born in 2012, and a son who is over 18. Takecia asked the court to award her primary physical custody of their kid, but was open to joint legal custody.