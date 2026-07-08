'The Bear' Star Liza Colón-Zayas Says She Suffered Burns During Filming

What are you doing out of line, chef?! Relax, Carmy, we're chattin' with Liza Colón-Zayas for a minute ... and she's doing a show-and-tell with her kitchen burn scars!!!

We got the Emmy-winning actor at LAX on Tuesday ... and our photog asked her about the battle scars she got from filming "The Bear."

Looks like Liza was cooking with too much grease on an episode or two ... because she showed us the burn she got on her hand while on set ... saying others have healed already, but this one she wears with pride.

In addition to becoming a good cook while on the line with "The Bear," Liza is also announcing this year's Emmy nominations ... fitting, as she was one of last year's Emmy winners.

It will be interesting to see if Liza announces her own show as one of the nominees ... "The Bear" really cooked on its latest season.