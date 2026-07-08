'The Bear' Star Liza Colón-Zayas Says She Suffered Burns During Filming
Liza Colón-Zayas Check Out My Battle Scars From 'The Bear'!!!
What are you doing out of line, chef?! Relax, Carmy, we're chattin' with Liza Colón-Zayas for a minute ... and she's doing a show-and-tell with her kitchen burn scars!!!
We got the Emmy-winning actor at LAX on Tuesday ... and our photog asked her about the battle scars she got from filming "The Bear."
Looks like Liza was cooking with too much grease on an episode or two ... because she showed us the burn she got on her hand while on set ... saying others have healed already, but this one she wears with pride.
In addition to becoming a good cook while on the line with "The Bear," Liza is also announcing this year's Emmy nominations ... fitting, as she was one of last year's Emmy winners.
It will be interesting to see if Liza announces her own show as one of the nominees ... "The Bear" really cooked on its latest season.
Liza got burned in the kitchen, but she also tells us what she's whipping up in hers ... and her comfort food sounds scrumptious!!!