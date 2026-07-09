Sherrone Moore's Former Mistress Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan

Sherrone Moore's former mistress just hit the University of Michigan with a lawsuit ... claiming the school is refusing to hand over records related to the investigation that ultimately led to the coach's firing.

Paige Shiver filed the docs on Wednesday ... stating she has repeatedly requested the information Michigan has on her relationship with Moore when she served as his assistant, but the university keeps shutting them down.

Shiver claimed it is a violation of the Michigan Freedom of Information Act ... and now she's seeking a court order to obtain the records.

In the suit, Shiver said she requested in Feb. 2026 all the audio, video and transcripts of interviews conducted with herself, her dad and Moore ... but the university denied them, citing an ongoing investigation.

She said she also made another request last month ... but the school claimed it was "overly broad and vague."

In addition, Shiver wanted emails between Moore and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel that included the words "affair," "discipline," "abortion," "pregnancy" and "baby" ... but the school claimed it was "exempt information."

Shiver previously stated Moore got her pregnant and she had an abortion due to medical issues.

On two other occasions, Shiver stated she also wanted emails sent to the school's hired law firm, Jenner & Block, as well as meeting recordings ... but no luck.

In the docs, Shiver also claimed she experienced discrimination based on her sex and was subjected to a hostile work environment.

Moore was fired from his head coaching role in December 2025 ... and hours later, he was arrested after Shiver claimed he threatened to harm himself at her apartment.

Play video content Video: Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Cries During Arrest

He was ultimately sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading no contest to two charges ... malicious use of a telecommunication device in a domestic relationship and trespassing.