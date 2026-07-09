Shaun White Steps Out With Mystery Blonde in Los Angeles

Play video content Video: Shaun White Seen Out in Los Angeles With Mystery Blonde Companion TMZSports.com

Shaun White was spotted spending time with a mystery blonde in West Hollywood this week ... though the woman isn't his reported girlfriend, Angela Garten.

TMZ obtained video of the Olympic snowboarding legend Wednesday at Lala Land Kind Cafe in West Hollywood, where he grabbed matcha with the blonde woman. The pair arrived together in Shaun's car, spent time inside the cafe, and then left together, with Shaun behind the wheel.

We're told there wasn't any PDA between them.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the meetup was strictly platonic. We're told Shaun, the blonde woman and another friend simply got together for matcha.

The sighting comes just weeks after Shaun was photographed looking cozy with reported girlfriend Angela in New York City.

The two were later seen riding through Manhattan on his bike, with Angela wrapping her arms around his waist before they headed out on a shopping trip together.