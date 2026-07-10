'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson Shares Regret Over Darrell Sheets' Tragic Death

Darrell Sheets' suicide rocked the "Storage Wars" cast and crew ... and one of the show's main auctioneers, Dan Dotson, has a heartbreaking take on Darrell's tragic death.

Dan tells TMZ ... he was friendly with Darrell for the 15 seasons they appeared on the A&E reality series, but the two men were not close pals ... something he now regrets.

Dan tells us ... "Maybe if I'd been a better friend, I could've helped him. Seems he was going through a lot we didn't know about."

Dan and his wife, Laura -- who also serves as a 'Storage Wars' auctioneer -- were devastated to learn Darrell shot himself.

The couple attended Darrell's celebration of life ... and were shocked by how many people from the series -- including 3 showrunners -- reunited for the service.

As TMZ previously reported, Darrell was found dead at his Arizona home on April 22 in what the medical examiner later ruled a suicide.

Play video content Video: Cop Who Found Darrell Sheets Was 'Storage Wars' Fan Lake Havasu City Police Department

The Arizona police officer who responded to Darrell's home immediately knew who the reality star was when he found him dead ... and officers were shocked when they realized what they had stumbled upon.