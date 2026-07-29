Anthony Smith Threatened To Kill Wife, Tried To Hit Her W/ Car, Prosecutor Claims

Threatened To Kill Wife, Tried To Hit Her W/ Car

Anthony Smith allegedly threatened to kill his wife, forced her into his car, and later tried to run her over with it after a heated argument at a Nebraska bar, according to prosecutors.

The Sarpy County Attorney's Office detailed the claims hours after the 38-year-old former UFC star went before a judge, and the allegations are explosive.

It all started when Smith, who was released on $500K bond (he only had to put up 10%) on Wednesday, allegedly got into an altercation at a Gretna, NE bar on July 26. Prosecutors say Lionheart threatened to kill his wife, Mikhala, if she didn't go home with him.

Anthony then allegedly grabbed and pushed her inside the car.

Mikhala, according to officials, was able to temporarily escape during the drive home, but Smith demanded she get back in the car.

Once they arrived at their house, she again exited ... prompting Smith to allegedly attempt to strike her multiple times with the vehicle.

Anthony's wife wasn't physically harmed.

An arrest warrant was issued the next day, and Smith turned himself in hours later.

The former light heavyweight title contender spent nearly two days in the county jail before he was released Wednesday afternoon.

Smith was ordered to steer clear of his wife -- no contact allowed at all.

The ex-UFC fighter is facing three felonies, which could carry up to a 26-year prison sentence, if convicted.