'Ultimatum' Star Blake Robertson Shares His Side of Arrest Story

Play video content Video: 'Ultimatum' Star Blake Robertson Breaks Silence on Arrest TMZ.com

"The Ultimatum" season 4 star Blake Robertson is opening up about his arrest after his ex Hayley Hendrich claimed he was drunk and grabbed at her sweater ... and he's got a totally different story than her.

Here's the deal ... Hayley appeared on "The Viall Files" and claimed she and Blake were already broken up when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting her during a drunken fight. We broke the news of the October 2025 arrest -- and confirmed all charges were expunged from his record.

Blake sat down with TMZ's Alexa Klohn for the "Previously On..." podcast and claimed they were actually together up until 2 weeks after the arrest ... and even communicated about the show's reunion that aired less than 2 weeks ago. Specifically, he claimed Hayley was concerned about how her reputation would be affected by the show.

But Blake told TMZ he now believes Hayley is using his arrest to her benefit ... and even claimed she wants to write a book about her past relationship abuse and include him in it.

Now, Blake says he wants nothing to do with her ... unless she's willing to apologize for how she's treated him.

He also denied Hayley's other allegations --she claimed he fat-shamed her - and you can listen to his full "Previously On..." interview here.

For her part, Hayley tells TMZ ... it's "hurtful to have my story and my healing reduced to motives or a narrative that does not reflect my reality."

She says she never wanted to "hurt anyone, ruin anyone’s life, or use a painful experience for attention," adding ... "Sharing my perspective has been about being honest about what I went through and processing a chapter of my life that was incredibly difficult. I also understand that two people can experience the same relationship differently."

Hayley continues ... "I can acknowledge that he has his feelings and his perspective, but I will not allow my truth to be rewritten or dismissed."

In case you didn't watch the show, Hayley entered the season with Blake, who gave her an ultimatum to break up or get married. Hayley was reluctant because she wanted him to be more emotionally vulnerable with her.