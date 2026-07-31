Karol G Grabbed by Aggressive Fan During Concert

Karol G got way too much love from one of her fans, who had to be pulled off her and physically restrained during a recent concert in Canada ... and the terrifying interaction is on video.

Footage posted on TikTok shows Karol performing at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on July 29, when all of a sudden a fan hops onstage and grabs the Grammy Award-winning singer.

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As you can see, the fan is holding Karol's hand while she's belting out one of her tunes. The fan then moves in close and gets right up in Karol's grill while dancing with her.

He even lunges for her microphone.

Security guards come up behind the fan and quickly usher him off stage ... but not before he's able to get very handsy with Karol.

Ever the professional, Karol just continues with her performance without batting an eye.