Ethan Slater Not Rekindling Romance With Ex-Wife Lilly Jay, Despite Rumors

Lilly Jay and ex-husband Ethan Slater will not be rekindling their romance, despite several online blind items claiming the former couple may have gotten back together on the heels of his breakup with Ariana Grande.

Sources close to Lilly tell TMZ she has seen the rumors making the rounds, but they say there is no truth to the speculation.

In fact, our sources are strongly pushing back on the claims ... telling us "absolutely not" to any romantic reconciliation happening between Lilly and Ethan.

Our sources also add ... to be clear, Ethan is also not trying to get back with her either -- extinguishing any chance of the flame reigniting.

The former couple’s split became a major topic of conversation after Ethan’s relationship with Ariana went public, leading to intense media attention around their personal lives -- Lilly has largely kept a low profile since the breakup.

The rumors appear to have gained traction online as fans and gossip accounts continue to follow updates surrounding the pair, but Lilly’s side says people are confusing their ongoing connection as co-parents with something more.

Lilly and Ethan, who were high school sweethearts, share a child together and have remained connected through their family responsibilities, but sources say their relationship is strictly about co-parenting.