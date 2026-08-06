Pennsylvania Man Hit With Record 5,538 Criminal Charges in Rape Case

A Pennsylvania man accused of raping an underage girl is facing 5,538 criminal charges ... and prosecutors say it may be a record number of charges for one case.

According to court records, 37-year-old Nicholas Allen Spencer was charged with a truckload of mostly felony offenses, including rape, rape threats, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, forcible compulsion, threat of forcible compulsion, and on and on. Prosecutors say the alleged victim told police Spencer raped her almost daily for several years until a friend convinced her to report the abuse to authorities.

Almost 4,000 of the charges are FELONIES.

Tami Fees, Clearfield County Deputy District Attorney, tells TMZ ... the eye-popping amount of charges is "probably our largest case ever" in the county and the same likely holds true for the entire state of Pennsylvania.

Fees says Spencer needs to be held accountable -- and her ultimate goal is to put him away forever because she says he took away the innocence of his alleged victim, who was younger than 16 years and will now look over her shoulder for the rest of her life.

Prosecutors say Spencer was charged Tuesday and transferred to the Clearfield County Prison, where he will await his preliminary hearing on August 12.