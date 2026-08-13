Ex-Porn Star Jenna Jameson's Marriage to Jessica Lawless Annulled Before 4th Wedding

Jenna Jameson's ex, Jessica Lawless, successfully annulled their marriage roughly a year before the former porn star walked down the aisle for the fourth time ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Jessica filed a petition to annul their marriage in 2025. Jenna failed to respond, and a judge entered a decree of annulment on April 14, 2025, restoring both women to unmarried status.

Jessica initially filed for an annulment in 2024, claiming Jenna entered into the marriage under false pretenses -- but that case was dismissed. Jenna later filed her own divorce case, though it appears that case went nowhere.

In the OG annulment filing, Jessica claimed Jenna lied about being debt-free when they tied the knot in 2023 ... and also claimed Jenna said she was sober when, according to Jessica, she wasn't.