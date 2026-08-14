Christina Pazsitzky Taking Part in Comedy Dating Show Amid Tom Segura Divorce

Christina Pazsitzky is looking for a funnyman to ease her back into the dating market amid her divorce from Tom Segura ... because she's agreed to do a comedy dating show!

Comedy Mothership -- a popular club in Austin owned by Joe Rogan -- is hosting "The Comedy Dating Show" on Wednesday ... the show promises comedians will "shoot their shot with Christina P for a chance at love."

The tongue-in-cheek post includes a suggestive graphic of an ovoid white plate on a red background which brings to mind ... well, we won't say what it looks like. Come to your own conclusions, people!

We broke the story ... Christina filed for divorce from Tom back in May -- though the two didn't publicly reveal the information until after we first reported last month that they had split.

Play video content Video: Christina P. Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Her Divorce from Tom Segura Your Mom's House

Both Christina and Tom addressed the divorce on their podcast -- which they've been recording separately for a while now -- with Christina telling fans the two have been working on their differences for several years ... but ultimately they had to bring their marriage to an end.

Play video content Video: Tom Segura Opens Up About Split from Christina P. Your Mom's House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P

They both say there's no bad blood between them ... and they're focused on co-parenting their children.