Michael Cohen Sucks Up to Donald Trump as He Seeks Presidential Pardon

Play video content Video: Michael Cohen Courts Donald Trump in Bid for Presidential Pardon WABC Radio

Donald Trump's frenemy and former fixer has been doing quite a bit of sucking up, especially now that he needs a presidential pardon.

In a new clip from his interview with Trump, Michael Cohen was acting all buddy-buddy with the prez, saying ... "Boss, you remember when I was by your side? I literally used to analyze the polls."

This is the latest on Cohen's road to reconciliation with Trump ... after testifying against him in the 2024 hush money trial where he was convicted on 34 felonies.

Earlier this year, Cohen said he felt "coerced" into going against Trump ... and DT praised him in the new interview for walking back his criticism, calling it "a big thing that you did."

Cohen popped onto CNN to tease his interview with the Prez and told Jake Tapper he's going to call the Justice Department to check that they're processing his presidential pardon application.