Billie Eilish Officiates Brother Finneas' Wedding to Claudia Sulewski

Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski are officially married -- and his superstar sister Billie Eilish had one very important job on their big day.

The Grammy-winning musician and producer and the actress/creator tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the luxe San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif. … surrounded by family, famous friends and even a couple of their four-legged favorites.

Play video content Video: Finneas Wedding BACKGRID

Billie officiated the ceremony, while Finneas and Claudia’s dogs, Peaches and Moose, also got in on the celebration. Their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, were there to watch their son exchange vows.

According to Vogue, Sulewski wore four Oscar de la Renta wedding weekend looks ... one for the rehearsal dinner, the ceremony, first dance and reception dress, and the after party.

Billie arrived with Nat Wolff, and the two stayed close throughout the festivities.

There was also a moment involving Justin and Hailey that caught some attention -- the pair stepped away from the crowd for what appeared to be a serious, emotional conversation.

Justin later took a phone call, and Hailey walked back over to rejoin the party.