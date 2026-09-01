Jared Leto Sells Massive L.A. Air Force Compound For $12 Million

Jared Leto has quietly offloaded his massive L.A. mansion -- a former Air Force compound -- and the timing of the sale might raise some eyebrows.

We've learned the actor and singer sold his 14,649-square-foot mansion in May for $12 million ... a tidy profit after buying the pad for $5 million back in 2015.

Play video content Video: Aerial View of Jared Leto's Newly Sold Compound BACKGRID

The 6-bedroom, 5-bathroom home -- which sits on a 1.4-acre lot -- has a colorful history ... having previously been a U.S. Air Force installation with connections to the country's atomic bomb program.

Army training films and Air Force newsreels were also shot at the property during the Cold War ... and the short reels even featured huge stars like Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart, James Garner, Kim Novak and Gregory Peck.

The main structure has 3 35-millimeter screening rooms and temperature-controlled film vaults. It also has a full sound stage.

Leto's decision to let the place go comes during a particularly turbulent time in the star's life ... with the house selling just two months before the BBC released its documentary in which multiple women accused Leto of sexual assault. Several allegations against him first cropped up in British newspapers last year.