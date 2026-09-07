Menendez Brothers' Parole Hearing Moved Up to Early Next Year

Erik and Lyle Menendez are getting another shot at freedom sooner than expected ... the California Board of Parole has granted the brothers an early parole suitability hearing, tentatively scheduled for March 2027.

The brothers were previously eligible to apply for another parole suitability hearing in August 2028 ... and the advancement moves that opportunity now up by more than a year.

Erik and Lyle were resentenced after previously receiving life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Under California's parole process, certain factors can be considered when determining whether an inmate's next parole suitability hearing date should be advanced.

The brothers' family is celebrating the decision, telling us in a statement, "For almost 40 years, Erik and Lyle have worked to take responsibility for their actions, confront and heal from the unimaginable abuse and trauma they endured, grow as individuals, and dedicate themselves to serving others."

The family points to their work behind bars, including helping establish a hospice program and creating Green Space. They say those efforts have helped build an environment reminding people serving life sentences "their lives still have meaning."

The brothers' resentencing has also allowed them to imagine a future in which Erik and Lyle can once again be part of their everyday lives, according to the family ... adding, "Time together is something none of us can take for granted."

The family says the latest decision brings them "immeasurable joy" as they move one step closer to a future with Erik and Lyle that once seemed impossible. They tell us they are "incredibly proud of the men they have become" and "deeply grateful to the Parole Board for recognizing their efforts and allowing them to advance their parole hearing."