Ohio Lawyer Tried to Shoot Ex-Wife in Restaurant, But Gun Safety Was On

An Ohio lawyer tried to gun down his ex-wife in a crowded restaurant ... but prosecutors say his plan fell apart because he forgot one pretty important step -- taking the safety off.

Matthew Exton walked into Sabira in Toledo in April 2025, allegedly sent a drink to his ex-wife's table and spit toward her family before leaving ... only to come back with a gun.

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Prosecutors say Exton marched straight toward the table and tried to fire a bullet at his ex-wife, but the gun didn't go off because the safety was still on ... and the entire interaction was captured on video.

A waiter immediately tackled him, with several other patrons jumping in before Exton could try again.

The Lucas County prosecutor later described the scene as an attempted "public execution" ... saying Exton walked in that day with one goal in mind.

Exton's law license was suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court the following month ... and a jury has now convicted the 43-year-old of attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault, and multiple firearm specifications.