Jake Paul & Bikini Clad Fiancée Jutta Leerdam Bring Heatwave To Capri

Sun's Out, Buns Out In Italy

Jake Paul and his Olympic gold medalist fiancée Jutta Leerdam kept clothing to a minimum in Capri ... just when you thought Italy couldn't get any hotter in August!

The Problem Child and the champion speed skater have been livin' it up on their European vacay on the sun-drenched island in the Mediterranean.

The couple jetted over in Jake's PJ ... and it's clearly been nonstop fun ever since they touched down.

Jake and Jutta have done everything from cliff diving to playing tennis to dining at some of the finest restaurants on the island.

Play video content Video: Jake Paul on Vacay with Fiancé, Jutta Leerdam

They've also spent some time on the sea ... taking in the famed Faraglioni rock formations. There was also dancing.

Jake and Jutta first met in 2022 and started dating shortly after. He popped the question in March 2025.

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