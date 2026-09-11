'Mormon Wives' Star Jessi Draper's Ex Jordan Ngatikaura Speaks Out After Divorce Finalized

Jordan Ngatikaura is ready to move forward after finalizing his divorce from 'Mormon Wives' star Jessi Draper ... telling TMZ he's grateful for the closure and focused on their kids.

Jordan tells us he'll always appreciate the meaningful chapter he and Jessi shared, particularly the family they built together. He says his priority now is being the best father possible, continuing to grow and approaching the future with kindness and respect.

Jordan also appears to be taking the high road when it comes to the public fallout surrounding their split ... saying he has no desire to add to the noise or revisit everything that's been said.

He tells us he's ready to enter the next phase of his life with "gratitude, peace, and a lot of love" for his kids ... while wishing Jessi happiness and the best for her and their family.

As we reported ... the former couple signed off on their divorce paperwork Thursday, officially ending their marriage. The details of their settlement remain unclear.

Jordan filed for divorce in March, listing February 2025 as their date of separation. The split came with a real estate twist ... TMZ learned Jessi and Jordan bought a brand-new home just months before their marriage fell apart.