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Victoria Lee Robinson Moves Boxes Out of Ex Tom Sandoval's House

Victoria Lee Robinson See Ya Tom ... I'm Outta Here!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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PACKING UP THE DRAMA
Video: Victoria Lee Robinson Moves Belongings Out Of Ex Tom Sandoval’s Home
TMZ.com

Tom Sandoval's ex-girlfriend is moving out and moving on ... packing up the last of her stuff from his house.

TMZ obtained video of Victoria Lee Robinson at Tom's house with some movers Tuesday ... you can see in the clip she's directing them as they load her stuff into a truck.

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TMZ.com

As you know, Victoria and Tom are going through a pretty messy breakup -- Tom was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Victoria and her father, Will Robinson, at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Victoria's TRO request was immediately denied by a judge at the time. As we reported ... Victoria already moved some of her items out of the home.

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ERUPTING INTO VIOLENCE
Video: Tom Sandoval Appears to Shove Ex-Victoria Lee Robinson's Dad Into Lit Fire Pit During Fight

We broke the story ... video appears to show Sandoval getting in Victoria's face during a fight on June 3.

In the video, Victoria's dad seemingly shoves Tom before Tom appears to shove him back, resulting in Will losing his balance and falling into a lit fire pit.

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