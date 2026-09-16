Giants RB Cam Skattebo Caught on Video Trying to Hurry Into MetLife Before SNF

Cam Skattebo was running out of patience ... before he ever hit the field.

TMZ Sports broke the story Sunday ... Skattebo got stuck outside MetLife Stadium before the Giants-Cowboys game on Sunday Night Football ... and now, new video shows exactly how chaotic Cam's plight was.

"The People's Champion"



Cam Skattebo pulling into Met Life Bleeding Blue before Cowboys game. pic.twitter.com/yiB3CQhfoE @GiantsCarbCrush

The clip shows the star running back stuck in traffic Sunday afternoon ... hanging out the driver window of a souped-up pickup and trying to get security's attention to let him in the parking lot ASAP.

People behind the camera can be heard telling Skattebo to "go over everybody" ... before cheering and yelling, "Get him to the Greek!"

Skattebo was just as fired up ... at one point, he leans out the window and yells, "Let's goooo! Speed it up!" as the truck inches toward the gate.

And the visual is pretty hilarious ... Skattebo's riding in a massive lifted pickup with huge wheels and a super-wide rear tire setup, all while struggling to get into the stadium.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, we were told Skattebo was also heard shouting, "Let me in! I'm the running back!" during the ordeal.

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He eventually made it inside with plenty of time before kickoff ... even rocking teammate Jaxson Dart's Corner Canyon High School throwback jersey.