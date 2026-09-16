NFL Star Orlando Brown Jr. Fires Back at Ex's Claims of Civil Theft After Breakup

My Ex Is Full Of It!!!

Cincinnati Bengals star Orlando Brown Jr. says his ex-girlfriend's claims that he isn't returning her property are a bunch of BS, insisting he bought many of the items she is complaining about not getting back ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Orlando said his ex Holly Means lived with him for years ... claiming she was a stay-at-home mom and former social media influencer who stopped posting when they started dating.

The NFL player said Holly did assist with decorating his home, but bought things with his credit card. He admits she used the items but claims that doesn't mean the products are hers. Orlando said the relationship ended in May 2025, but they continued living together for the sake of their kid.

Orlando said the talks became emotional and led to Holly leaving the home. His lawyer said Holly called the police and Orlando called the Bengals team security, who both came to his home to encourage Orlando to allow the kids to go with their mom and talk about custody later … which he did.

The offensive lineman argued Holly may have left some items at his home but didn't make a list of what items she claims are hers.

As TMZ first reported, Holly sued Orlando for civil theft after their split.

In court docs, she claimed Orlando refused to return property she left at his home when they split. She said the NFL star had blocked her from trying to get her stuff.

She claimed Orlando was angry and acting out of spite … and asked for damages and her property to be returned.