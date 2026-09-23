Kandi Burruss' Ex-Husband Says He Looked at His Gun After Their Split

Kandi Burruss's ex-husband Todd Tucker says their divorce took a "dark" and "lonely" toll on him ... and things got so bad, he was left staring at his gun.

Todd told Page Six all about the terrible impact his divorce from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum had on his life after 11 years of marriage.

He said he lived in a big guesthouse next to the home where Kandi and their 4 kids were housed after the couple split ... but despite the proximity, he spent a lot of time alone and his mind was racing.

He said he spent "a lot of time in my head, thinking, trying to figure out, 'What did I just do? What just happened? Did I lose my family?' ... I had nobody really to lean on."

Todd, a TV and film producer, said he was in such a bad place that he "looked at [his] gun," but he didn't do anything rash.

He said he "snapped out of it" because he thought about his family and his kids -- how his children needed his full support during this rough period.

Todd and Kandi's kids are 10-year-old Ace and 6-year-old Blaze ... and both have adult children from previous relationships ... Kaela Tucker and Riley Burruss.

Todd says he's been in a more positive space lately, attending church and seeking a therapist to help rebuild his life.

He created a documentary on his split with Kandi called "Til Divorce Do Us Part" -- and he said the experience was "very emotional."

In April 2026, Kandi launched her own one-woman show, "I Do. I Did. I'm Done," which was also about the couple's divorce from her point of view.

The two tied the knot in April 2014 ... they separated in November 2025, and in March they settled their divorce.