Parents Charged With Murder In Toddler's Death, Cops Find Nitrous Oxide and Kratom In Home

A couple in Georgia has been charged with murder in connection with their 2-year-old daughter's death after toxicology testing prompted the medical examiner to rule it a homicide ... and cops are highlighting nitrous oxide and kratom.

The Conyers Police Department says 30-year-old Rafael Wynn and 28-year-old Kerri Dysart were arrested Sept. 24 and charged with second-degree murder.

Cops say their 2-year-old daughter Nevaeh Wynn was pronounced dead on May 3 ... after cops were called to the home for a report of an unresponsive child.

Over the course of their investigation ... cops say they executed a search warrant at the couple's home and discovered "used nitrous oxide canisters and an empty container of kratom capsules."

Police say the DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death as homicide after toxicology testing was completed.