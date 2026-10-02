JP Miller's First Wife Claims He Admitted To Prostitution Addiction, Sex With Minors

JP's First Wife Says He Was Hooked On Hookers ...

John-Paul "JP" Miller's first wife, Alison Miller, claimed the pastor told her he was addicted to prostitution and confessed to sexual encounters with members of their church who were under the age of 16 ... TMZ has learned.

According to docs from the couple's 2016 divorce, obtained by TMZ, Alison described their marriage and JP's career as "less than stable at the time" ... saying JP's affair was discovered by their church congregation.

Alison said JP previously admitted to her and the congregation that he had an addiction to prostitution.

She claims he also confessed to her and other church staff members that "he had sexual encounters with young females from the church, who were under the age of sixteen."

According to the docs, church leaders demanded JP seek counseling for sexual addiction ... however, when he refused, Alison says the majority of their church left the congregation.

The "Death of the Pastor's Wife" Netflix limited series focuses on JP's alleged abuse of his second wife, Mica.

Mica married JP in 2017 before they came clean to their church about an affair they had been having for years ... a tumultuous relationship that would later lead to Mica apparently taking her own life.

Mica attempted to obtain a restraining order against JP days before her death ... but it was never granted due to certain laws in South Carolina -- something supporters are trying to address by passing something called "Mica's Law" to protect people from abusive spouses.

The former Solid Rock Church pastor is facing a federal trial for cyberstalking and making false statements about Mica ... but the case has been delayed yet again ... and he's not expected back in court until January.

We reached out to attorneys for JP, who told us they cannot comment because the case is pending.