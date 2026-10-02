Car Crashes Into Reporter, Cameraman During Live TV Broadcast in Mexico

Play video content Video: Mexico News Crew Struck by Car While Live on Air Gamavisión

Talk about becoming part of the story ... a TV reporter and her cameraman in Mexico were covering dangerous road conditions when a car came skidding straight at them -- and the whole thing went down live on air.

GamaVisión reporter Alma de la Rosa Flores was in the middle of a live shot in Monterrey, reporting on damage from a fallen tree ... when a Jeep-type vehicle suddenly lost control on the slick pavement and barreled into the news crew.

The scary moment played out live ... with the vehicle sliding into frame and taking out Alma and the cameraman before the broadcast abruptly cut back to the studio.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene, treating both journalists before taking them to a hospital for further evaluation.

Thankfully, initial reports say Alma and the cameraman escaped with minor injuries and were in stable condition.

As for the driver ... they stayed at the scene while authorities began investigating what caused the crash.