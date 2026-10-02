Red Lobster Customer Tried to Skip Out on $63 Bill by Calling 911 and Faking Illness: Cops

A customer at a Red Lobster in Georgia allegedly tried to skip out on his $63 bill by calling 911 and faking an illness ... but his plan backfired, and he wound up in jail.

Abdul Rasheed was arrested on September 24 and booked in the Douglas County jail for theft of services and unlawful conduct during a 911 call, according to authorities. He's currently being held on $3,000 bond.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... Rasheed enjoyed a nice, big $63 meal at Red Lobster in Douglas County, Georgia, on September 24 -- but when the bill came, it left a bad taste in his mouth, and he cooked up a scheme to get a free meal.

As a result, Rasheed allegedly tried to avoid paying the bill by calling 911 and feigning that he was sick while requesting medical attention. But the cops weren't fooled, and they slapped Rasheed with handcuffs and hauled him off to jail.