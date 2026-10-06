ASU Student Claims Tempe Cop Groped Her During Viral Arrest

An Arizona State University student is going after the City of Tempe and its police department ... claiming she was groped and assaulted by an officer during a violent arrest that has since gone viral and led to criminal charges against her.

Eryn Bonner's attorney, Benjamin Taylor, tells TMZ ... the city is retaliating against his client for reporting the alleged misconduct.

Play video content Video: ASU Cheerleader Gets Pushed By Police, Bodycam Released Tempe Police

Taylor tells us ... "The City of Tempe's decision to file charges is vindictive and political prosecution designed to protect their police department from liability after she reported being groped and assaulted by the cop that is seen on video."

The controversy stems from a July 19 confrontation on Tempe's Mill Avenue -- a popular area for college students to go out. Video released by police appears to show officers attempting to arrest other people when Bonner approaches and repeatedly tells them to let one of the men go.

Police say Bonner interfered with the arrest and ultimately struck an officer several times before officers took her into custody.

Her attorney disputes that claim and accuses police of escalating the encounter and using excessive force.

Bonner is now facing two misdemeanor charges -- disorderly conduct and interfering with police -- after the Maricopa County Attorney's Office declined to pursue felony charges in the case.

We're told Bonner is still an ASU student completing her senior year and was involved with the ASU Stunt Devils -- a student club that is separate from ASU's official athletics program, despite reports she was a cheerleader.

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A rep for ASU tells us Bonner's time with the team came to an end before the incident.

For now, Bonner is fighting the criminal case while her attorney continues pressing for scrutiny of the officers involved -- including his allegation that his client was groped during the arrest.

A spokesperson for Tempe PD tells us ... "We are aware of the allegations made regarding this arrest. The Tempe Police Department takes every allegation of officer misconduct seriously because maintaining the trust of our community depends on our willingness to thoroughly and objectively examine concerns when they are raised."