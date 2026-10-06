Jazz Chisholm Stands By Disastrous Play In Critical Yankees Game Blunder

If you're waiting for a Jazz Chisolm apology, don't hold your breath, Yankees fans ... the Bronx Bombers' second baseman stands by his play.

After the Rays beat the Yanks 5-2 in Game 2 of the ALDS Monday night, the second baseman was asked what he’d do differently after a disastrous first inning that included three errors ... and one from the middle infielder that led to a run being scored.

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His answer ... basically nothing.

“I’d probably still throw it, honestly,” Chisholm told reporters from the clubhouse. “The play that was trying to be made. I feel like I could’ve made an even better throw. Where I’d throw it, I’d try and throw it a little more closer to the base. My back was turned.”

Jazz -- a 2x All-Star with a ton of ability -- also said he was “just trying to make a play, trying to get my pitcher out of the play,” and added, “My shortstop made a great play. I tried to make a great play too.”

Unfortunately, it was anything but.

With runners on first and second and nobody out, Junior Caminero hit a bouncing ground ball up the middle, which NYY shortstop George Lombard Jr. fielded behind second base, before flipping the ball to Chisholm for the force.

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Rather than taking the out and holding the ball, Jazz barehanded the feed, spun around and fired an off-balance, errant throw to first base.

The ball sailed by first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. ... and Yandy Diaz easily scored, making it 1-0 in the first.

It was the cherry on top of an already disastrous inning for the Yankees ... after third baseman Ryan McMahon booted a routine ground ball to start the game.

Later in the inning, Jazz nearly threw away another ball ... but was bailed out by Lombard.

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Jazz's bat didn't help things, either. He was 0-for-4 on the night ... as the Yanks' bats, outside Ben Rice, who hit two solo home runs, were silent.

The team committed four errors ... including three in the first inning alone, losing 5-2, and falling into a 2-0 hole.