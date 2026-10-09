Adam Sandler Gets an Eyeful Filming 'Grown Ups 3' on Nude Beach

Adam Sandler's used to busting balls with his comedy ... but now it's getting literal ... because the funny man found himself getting an eyeful of a dude's junk on the set of a new movie ... and we've got the photos!!!

The actor rolled up to a nudist beach in Sardinia, Italy on Tuesday, surrounded by nude extras while they filmed a scene for "Grown Ups 3."

For one shot, the Sandman got up-close and personal with another actor's junk ... and cameras caught him cracking up.

The scenes they shot that day were certainly cheeky -- the extras' buns and weiners were out everywhere you looked.

Men and women strolled around the beach ... completely in the buff ... and Adam was in the thick of it, sitting in a taxi.

Nude beaches ... they're only for grown ups!!!