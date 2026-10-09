South Carolina Personal Trainer Elena Moore's Cause of Death Revealed

Play video content Video: Elena Moore Cause of Death Revealed WACH FOX 57

Elena Katherine Moore's died from complications of cardiac dysrhythmia and premature ventricular contractions ... the officials announced.

The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, announced the cause and manner of the personal trainer's death during a press conference Friday. You may remember, Elena was found dead in June, about a week after she went missing.

Elena had a blood alcohol content of .089 during the autopsy -- though Fisher said it's unclear how body decomposition may have affected that number. She did not test positive for heart medication she was supposed to be using. Fisher said Elana was previously diagnosed with several mental health issues, including ADHD & anxiety.

Days before Elena went missing, Fisher said she was taken to a hospital where it was determined she was suffering a full mental health breakdown. She was put on an involuntary psychiatric hold.

She was held in a medical facility until June 11 ... a total of 5 days. The facility released her, and the spokesperson said Brannon Slice -- Elena's husband -- was contacted. Medical professionals put her in a cab, and she ended up stopping at a CVS where she procured 4 bottles of wine and a bottle of water.

Play video content Video: Elena Moore Was Sent Home In A Cab... Facility Protocol WACH FOX 57

Worth noting ... Slice is not now and has never been considered a suspect in the case, the spokesperson said. In fact, Fisher made a point of saying Brannon tried to help her navigate her physical and mental health challenges.

Elena disappeared after leaving a Planet Fitness and heading toward a wooded area. Her husband reported her missing the following day.

Days later, authorities found a body wearing clothes similar to Elena's ... and they later determined it was her. She was 39 years old.

An autopsy was completed shortly after her death ... which investigators say revealed no bruising, cuts, gunshot wounds, stab wounds, blunt-force trauma, strangulation, or other external injuries.

We spoke to a friend of Elena's, who says she was acting paranoid in the weeks leading up to her death. She also shared a series of cryptic posts that seemed to indicate she was having issues with someone in her life.