Tobey Maguire Officiates Ex-Wife's Wedding to New Billionaire Heir Husband

I Swung By to Marry Off My Ex-Wife!!!

Talk about a friendly ex ... Tobey Maguire didn't just attend his ex-wife's wedding to a billionaire heir ... he actually officiated the whole thing!

The "Spider-Man" star had a front-row seat as celebrity jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer tied the knot with Geoff Ogunlesi at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii ... and photos show Tobey front and center as his ex-wife says "I do" to another man.

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Tobey is all smiles as he reads from a piece of paper while Jennifer and Geoff share a kiss surrounded by flowers ... talk about an unconventional family reunion!

Tobey and Jennifer's two kids, Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17, also took part in the ceremony ... and Ruby shared a sweet photo of herself posing with a young man at the festivities.

Jennifer, 49, and Geoff, 34, also welcomed a baby together this summer ... adding another little one to the blended family.

As for Tobey and Jennifer, they married in 2007 before separating in 2016 and Jennifer filing for divorce in October 2020. Despite calling it quits romantically, they've clearly kept things more than civil -- the former couple agreed to finalize their divorce last month.