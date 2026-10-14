Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Why Televangelist Jim Bakker's Son Jay Skipped His Funeral

Televangelist Jim Bakker Son Jay Skipped Funeral

By TMZ Staff
Published
101426_ ay bakker kal
A Painful Decision
Video: Why Televangelist Jim Bakker's Son Jay Skipped His Funeral

Televangelist Jim Bakker was laid to rest Monday ... but his son, Jay, was notably absent from the funeral.

Jay -- who's also a pastor -- shared a video on Instagram to be played at his father's service, explaining they had a "complicated relationship" and revealing why he skipped.

jim bakker televangelist tammy faye getty 2
Getty

Jay says he was able to see his dad before he passed and had some good conversations.

He explained that's why he was a no-show for the funeral ... because he felt he got to say goodbye in-person.

jim bakker televangelist tammy faye getty
Getty

Jay, whose mother was Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, also thanked his family's supporters in the caption, writing ... "Those of you who have stood up for me and my family during this tough time by encouraging others to allow us to process this loss have been priceless."

He added ... "It’s a very difficult perspective for some to grasp and I understand the struggle to sympathize much less give a damn."

As we previously reported, Jim was in hospice care in Missouri when he died last week. Still no word yet on cause of death.

Related articles