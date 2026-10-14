'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Lucian Piane Died Hours After Being Released From Jail

Lucian Piane, best known for his work on "RuPaul's Drag Race," had a bizarre run-in with police just hours before his death ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lucian was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing a water bottle at a hotel manager at an Embassy Suites in Glendale, CA. He allegedly accused the manager of running a prostitution ring before hurling a water bottle at him.

We're told Glendale Police Department responded and arrested Lucian for assault around 6:45 PM.

Our sources say Lucian told cops he was a writer who lived in Hollywood and insisted he didn't take drugs.

One source described Lucian as appearing manic and rambling quite a bit ... though we're told he cooperated with officers throughout the arrest.

Lucian was booked at 7:42 PM and cited and released at 11:49 PM ... but tragically, just about five hours later, he died.

We broke the story ... Lucian died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Glendale. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled his death an accident ... saying he died from blunt trauma.

His death came after a troubling stretch ... including another run-in with Glendale Police Department Saturday, when he was cited for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance -- and he had a court date set for Monday.

Lucian had also sparked concern among fans with a series of alarming Instagram videos in the days leading up to his death. However, he'd celebrated more than a year of sobriety just two months earlier.