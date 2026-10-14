'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Lucian Piane Died Hours After Being Released From Jail
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lucian Piane Walked Out of Jail Hours Before Death
Lucian Piane, best known for his work on "RuPaul's Drag Race," had a bizarre run-in with police just hours before his death ... TMZ has learned.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lucian was arrested Sunday after allegedly throwing a water bottle at a hotel manager at an Embassy Suites in Glendale, CA. He allegedly accused the manager of running a prostitution ring before hurling a water bottle at him.
We're told Glendale Police Department responded and arrested Lucian for assault around 6:45 PM.
Our sources say Lucian told cops he was a writer who lived in Hollywood and insisted he didn't take drugs.
One source described Lucian as appearing manic and rambling quite a bit ... though we're told he cooperated with officers throughout the arrest.
Lucian was booked at 7:42 PM and cited and released at 11:49 PM ... but tragically, just about five hours later, he died.
We broke the story ... Lucian died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Glendale. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner subsequently ruled his death an accident ... saying he died from blunt trauma.
His death came after a troubling stretch ... including another run-in with Glendale Police Department Saturday, when he was cited for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance -- and he had a court date set for Monday.
Lucian had also sparked concern among fans with a series of alarming Instagram videos in the days leading up to his death. However, he'd celebrated more than a year of sobriety just two months earlier.
He worked on "RuPaul's Drag Race" for years as a songwriter, producer, and occasional judge, helping create some of the show's memorable musical numbers.