'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alum Lucian Piane Allegedly Spit at Hotel Staff Hours Before Death

Cops Say He Spit at Hotel Staff Hours Before Death

Lucian Piane allegedly spit at hotel staff, smoked inside the lobby and threw water around just hours before his death ... TMZ has learned.

According to the police report from Lucian's arrest, Embassy Suites staff called Glendale PD around 6:30 PM Sunday after Lucian allegedly refused to leave. The caller reported Lucian was throwing items at the front desk and smoking in the lobby.

Things escalated minutes later ... with the caller reporting Lucian had spit at the front desk and at the person who called police, before allegedly throwing water everywhere.

The records note several people were in the lobby, including guests. At one point, Lucian was reportedly sitting on the floor. Officers arrived around 6:35 PM and detained him shortly afterward.

As we reported ... law enforcement sources told TMZ Lucian was arrested after allegedly accusing the hotel manager of running a prostitution ring and throwing a water bottle at him.

Our sources said Lucian appeared manic and was rambling, though he cooperated with cops. He told officers he was a Hollywood writer and denied taking drugs.

Lucian was arrested for assault around 6:45 PM, booked at 7:42 PM, and then cited and released at 11:49 PM.

We broke the story ... roughly five hours after leaving jail, Lucian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Glendale. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death an accident caused by blunt force trauma.

Lucian, who celebrated over a year of sobriety just 2 months ago, also had a run-in with Glendale police Saturday, when he was cited for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday.