Charli D'Amelio Says Parents Didn't Steal Her Money

Charli D'Amelio is finally putting the rumors to bed ... shutting down speculation that her parents stole from her.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charli flat-out denied accusations that her dad, Marc, and mom, Heidi, were mishandling her money.

She told the outlet ... "No, they’re not true. I wouldn’t say that they stole my money."

Charli paused before adding, "I think we did a lot of things as a family" ... although it's unclear what she means by that.

Charli's reportedly overseeing her own finances now and, as we previously reported, she and her family ended their business ties -- meaning Charli's not involved with their popcorn company, Be Happy Snacks.

She and her parents don't follow each other on social media, and she's not denying that there's a rift between her and her sister, Dixie.

Charli said ... "I mean, that’s my sister. I’m going to love her till the day I die. But there are times where you’re figuring stuff out."

She also says watching "The D'Amelio Show" for the first time feels like "watching something I never lived."

Charli explained ... "It’s almost as if I’m figuring out what has happened in my life over these last few years. I was so disconnected in so many ways."