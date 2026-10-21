Charli D'Amelio Says Parents Didn't Steal Her Money
Charli D'Amelio My Parents Didn't Steal My Money!!!
Charli D'Amelio is finally putting the rumors to bed ... shutting down speculation that her parents stole from her.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charli flat-out denied accusations that her dad, Marc, and mom, Heidi, were mishandling her money.
She told the outlet ... "No, they’re not true. I wouldn’t say that they stole my money."
Charli paused before adding, "I think we did a lot of things as a family" ... although it's unclear what she means by that.
Charli's reportedly overseeing her own finances now and, as we previously reported, she and her family ended their business ties -- meaning Charli's not involved with their popcorn company, Be Happy Snacks.
She and her parents don't follow each other on social media, and she's not denying that there's a rift between her and her sister, Dixie.
Charli said ... "I mean, that’s my sister. I’m going to love her till the day I die. But there are times where you’re figuring stuff out."
She also says watching "The D'Amelio Show" for the first time feels like "watching something I never lived."
Charli explained ... "It’s almost as if I’m figuring out what has happened in my life over these last few years. I was so disconnected in so many ways."
She tells the outlet she had stopped talking and having a personality around that time due to the scrutiny she was facing, saying ... "It’s taken me to now to realize maybe I was dissociating through a lot of it."