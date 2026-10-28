Nicki Minaj's Ex-Friend Rah Ali Says Rapper Is Out To Destroy Her

Play video content Video: Nicki Minaj’s Former Friend Rah Ali Claims the Rapper Is Trying to Ruin Her Life

Rah Ali is spilling the tea on why she and Nicki Minaj are no longer friends ... and she claims the rapper is out to destroy her.

The "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star broke her silence on the end of their friendship in an Instagram video, saying ... "Nicki Minaj and I were friends for well over a decade. We met around 2016, and in that time frame, I have been loyal, I have been honest, I have been trustworthy. I have not done anything at all to her."

She added ... "However, there comes a point where you have to say enough is enough ... and that's where I am. Where I am today is I'm not gonna sit back and allow someone to intentionally try to destroy me, simply because I won't allow them to be a puppet master."

There's been considerable speculation about why they ended their friendship for nearly a year ... but their relationship seemingly started taking a turn when Nicki claimed "three different people in a span of two months" had used her Amex card for unauthorized charges in Oct. 2025.

While Nicki never named Rah in her claims ... Rah posted an open letter to Nicki just a couple of weeks later, writing ... "You've empowered and given license to others to spread deplorable lies about me, smearing my character and throwing away the friendship. To be lied on by someone you don't know is one thing; for it to come from you is unimaginable. You have put me and so many people who care for you and have rooted for you at risk."

Rah added ... "If any of these allegations were true, we'd be having a very different conversation, wouldn't we? Show the evidence or apologize instead of sensationalizing headlines."

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