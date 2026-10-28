RJ Mitte's Fiancée Seen For First Time Since His Shocking Death

Fiancée Kennedy Suarez Seen For First Time Since He Died By Suicide

RJ Mitte's fiancée is back in public for the first time since he died by suicide earlier this month ... and it looks like she's in the Halloween spirit.

Kennedy Suarez stepped out Wednesday morning in Georgia ... she was on the phone and wearing a graphic shirt with Ghostface -- the villainous murderer from the movie "Scream."

She seemed to be preparing for Halloween festivities, too ... at one point rolling a shopping cart full of food, drinks, and paper towels into a nearby building.

As we've reported ... tension between RJ and Kennedy caused some issues in their relationship before his sudden passing.

Kennedy recently moved to Atlanta ... and sources say she wanted RJ to move with her. He didn't -- and it's just one of the relationship issues believed to have led to his severe emotional decline.

Kennedy and Dyna -- RJ's mother -- had issues as well, sources have told us ... and Kennedy even gave RJ an ultimatum to choose between her and his mother.

RJ was just 34 years old when he died.