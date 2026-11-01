Michael Lohan Slams Perez Hilton In Rant, Calls GoFundMe for Family 'Disgusting'

Play video content Video: Michael Lohan Light Tan Up Podcast

Michael Lohan is not holding back on his opinion about Perez Hilton ... even after the blogger was hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

Speaking with the "Light. Tan. Up." podcast ... Lindsay Lohan's father said ... "I have one word for him: Karma. How's that? What goes around, comes around."

Claiming that Perez said "a lot of horrible things about people" ... Michael called a GoFundMe meant to help his mother -- not Perez himself -- with the funds needed to raise his kids "pathetic."

Michael added ... "To use something like that, for financial gain, is beyond disgusting. And I don't dislike him, I pity him."

As you know ... Michael and Perez clashed over the blogger's coverage of his family in the past.

We've reached out to Perez's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

We reported earlier ... Perez's pal Tom D'Angora started a GoFundMe with Perez's mom, Teresita Lavandeira, as the recipient in order to help her with the additional costs of looking after his 3 kids.

Following the blogger's suicide attempt in August ... he was hospitalized with broken bones and treated for an overdose.

Placed in a psychiatric hold ... Perez was able to see his 3 children in person during a supervised visit at his residential treatment facility in September.