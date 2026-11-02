Disney Star Erik von Detten: Company From Elder Abuse Lawsuit Owes Over $60 Million

Company He Allegedly Helped Get Customers Owes Over $60 Million in Debt

The company Disney star Erik von Detten worked for when he allegedly played an "instrumental" role in finding customers to buy gold says it owes over $60 million to creditors ... TMZ learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Rosland Capital, where Erik worked for years, revealed the massive figure as part of its ongoing bankruptcy.

Rosland Capital listed debts of $63,695,061. The company's business involved selling precious metals to retail customers.

As we previously reported, Rosland filed for bankruptcy months after the company and Erik were sued for elder abuse by a couple, Sheila Greenberg and Norman Greenberg. The couple claimed Erik worked for Rosland, where he sold them gold.

The couple said they bought the gold for over $2 million, but later learned it was only worth $1.3 million. The lawsuit claimed Erik of took advantage of the couple due to their age.

Erik did not respond to the suit before the company filed for bankruptcy.