'Below Deck' Sexual Battery Case Involving Gary King Settled

The sexual battery lawsuit filed against Bravo, NBC, and "Below Deck Sailing Yacht" star Gary King has been settled ... TMZ has learned.

Makeup artist Samantha Suarez's legal team filed new docs in the case stating the parties had reached a conditional settlement ... meaning that the suit will be dismissed as long as certain conditions are met.

Per the docs, the settling parties have 45 days to complete the conditions and say a request to dismiss the case will be filed no later than Jan. 15, 2027.

We reported earlier ... Suarez claimed King pressured her to sleep with him and at one point, drunkenly grabbed and restrained her and held a door shut.

She alleged that after another employee called her and she answered the phone, King released her and allowed her to leave the room.

Suarez also claims that she and BF Grey Duddleston were fired after reporting the incident and placed on a "do not hire" list.