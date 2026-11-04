Disney Star Erik von Detten Hangs Christmas Lights Shirtless Amid Elder Abuse Lawsuit

Erik von Detten is still trying to spread holiday cheer despite recent legal issues ... stripping off his shirt and hanging up Christmas lights at his home ... as an elder abuse lawsuit hangs over his head.

The former Disney star showed off his tan bod at his Los Angeles-area house ... hopping on the roof to hang a string of white lights ... wearing nothing but shorts, socks, shoes and a hat.

Erik took a phone call at one point in the afternoon ... and it looked like a pretty serious one, given his frustrated facial expressions.

As we've reported ... Erik's currently facing an elder abuse lawsuit due to his connection with Rosland Capital -- a company that buys and sells precious metals.

85-year-old Sheila Greenberg and 97-year-old Norman Greenberg claim the company targets older folks and sells them overpriced gold. The couple claims they called the company after seeing an ad on TV and were connected to Erik. They allege they spent $2 million on what they later learned was $1.3 million worth of coins.

Erik has also been accused by creditors going after Rosland Capital of holding up their investigation. The company recently revealed in court docs that it owes creditors $60 million.