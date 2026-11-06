D4vd's Alleged Murder Home Still on Market as Rent Chopped Again

No One Dying to Move Into Alleged Murder Home ...

The Hollywood Hills home tied to D4vd's murder case is still sitting empty ... and another hefty price cut suggests the landlord is eager to find a tenant.

The house, which originally hit the rental market for a whopping $23,950 a month, is now listed for $18,950 ... another $2,550 drop from its previous asking price of $21,500.

That's a $5,000 monthly discount from the original price ... and still no takers. Guess no one is dying to move into a place that was allegedly the scene of a bloody murder.

As TMZ previously reported, the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home was raided by police in September 2025, shortly after Celeste Rivas Hernandez's dismembered remains were discovered in the trunk of D4vd's Tesla ... and he moved out days later.

Prosecutors allege D4vd invited the 14-year-old to the property in April 2025 ... and she was never heard from again.

Cops later searched the home, finding chainsaws, potential blood stains, and a cut-up inflatable pool ... evidence that was presented during the singer's preliminary hearing.

And while the property continues searching for a renter, D4vd's legal troubles have only piled up.

As we reported, his private attorneys withdrew from his murder case in August after he qualified for a public defender ... and Celeste's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against him in September.