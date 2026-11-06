Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore Spotted on Dinner Date in the Virgin Islands

Ella Langley and Tucker Wetmore certainly seem to be enjoying their time together ... because it looks like they jetted off to an island getaway in the Caribbean!

The country singers were spotted together in the Virgin Islands recently ... and it looked like they were in the middle of a dinner date.

A man visiting the islands heard there were VIPs rolling up to the restaurant he was at ... and caught them on camera walking in ... and, lo and behold, it was Ella and Tucker.

The overseas sighting comes not long after Tucker was spotted backstage watching Ella's set at Redwest Music Festival in Salt Lake City ... and now they've taken their romance international.

As we previously reported ... sources told us back in September that Ella and Tucker are officially an item, after meeting through mutual friends.